Telecom watchdog takes down 3 mln pieces of illegal content in 12 years

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s telecommunication watchdog over the past 12 years has succeeded in blocking more than 3 million pieces of illegal content on the Internet.

"Today we have already mentioned especially dangerous, destructive content. The watchdog has been carrying out full-scale work to suppress the distribution of such materials in the network for 12 years. In all, in response to our requests about 3.3 million pieces of content, sites or pages of sites have been eliminated or blocked," the watchdog’s chief Yevgeny Zaitsev said.

In particular, more than 200,000 items of child pornography, 450,000 materials with pro-drug content, and almost 190,000 items of harmful suicide-related content were blocked, he told the Safe Internet Forum.

"Various information aimed at involving minors in dangerous acts - about 130,000 - were blocked, too, as well as extremist and terrorist content and calls for various illegal mass events - about 45,000, including about 28,000 in the context of the special military operation," said Zaitsev.

The 13th Safe Internet Forum is taking place in Moscow on April 23. The main theme of the 2024 forum is Safety of Families and Children in the Digital Environment. The organizers of the event are the Safe Internet League and the National Center for Missing and Abused Children.