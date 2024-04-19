56 countries to present films at MIFF — program director

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The geography of the 46th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) has expanded, this year the film festival will present movies from 56 countries, MIFF program director Ivan Kudryavtsev told TASS in an interview.

"This year's festival features films from 56 countries, which is 10% more than the year before. About half of them are countries whose regimes pursue unfriendly policies towards Russia. Russia, of course, is in first place in terms of the number of films presented at the festival. <...> This year, China, France, Spain, Iran, the United States, Brazil, India, Italy, Mexico are among the most extensively represented countries (in descending order)," the source said.

According to Kudryavtsev, filmmakers from unfriendly countries who have sent their works to MIFF are under "tremendous pressure." "A couple of years ago they faced threats, but the system itself did not yet really understand how to respond and acted clumsily. Now everything is clearly calibrated - they receive direct threats, blackmail that they will not get more money in their country if they go to Moscow," he said.

According to the program director, some people refuse to participate at the last minute, arguing that "the future of all their work is at stake." "But we record for ourselves that the number of films presented at the festival and the number of hearts that tear towards it is not equal. And the second is definitely greater than the first," he concluded.

In total, 266 films will be presented including the BRICS International Film Festival, which is held simultaneously at the MIFF venues. This is 30% more than last year.

The 46th Moscow International Film Festival is scheduled to take place on April 19-26. It was first held in 1935. In 1995 it was declared an annual event, but in 1996 and 1998 the festival was not held. Since 1999, the MIFF has been held every year. The president of the film festival is director Nikita Mikhalkov.