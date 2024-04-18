Most Russians happy, poll reveals

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The vast majority of people in Russia report feeling happy, according to a poll from the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) published on the organization’s website.

"Since January 2022, the proportion of Russians who report feeling generally happy has fluctuated around 80-85%. In the latest survey, the figure was 84%: in March 2024, nearly one out of two Russians responded that they felt rather happy (48%), another 36% - absolutely happy," the report says.

According to the survey, 41% of respondents say that they are surrounded by a mostly jovial crowd. Over the past six months, this figure has increased by 5 percentage points, returning to March 2023 figures. Another 42% of Russians believe that the number of happy and unhappy people in their circle is roughly equal. One out of ten Russians notices more unhappy people around them (10%).

The results show that "rich" people have very high levels of happiness (95%), almost double those of the "poor" (54%).

The All-Russian Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on March 27, 2024. The method of the survey was a telephone interview by stratified random sampling. The poll covered 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older. The data is weighted by socio-demographic parameters. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a probability of 95%.