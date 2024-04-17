Russia to work more closely with Africa to combat infections — sanitary watchdog chief

KAMPALA, April 17. /TASS/. Russia will expand cooperation with African countries in the fight against infectious diseases, the Head of Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Russia’s sanitary watchdog) Anna Popova said.

"Today, Russia is once again developing cooperation with the countries of the continent and is already interacting with Uganda, the Republic of Guinea, the Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Madagascar, and we will expand this interaction. Specialists from our service constantly participate in missions to assist partner countries on the African continent," Popova said at the first joint African-Russian international conference on the fight against infectious diseases.

In 2014-2016, Russia’s sanitary watchdog played a role in eliminating the Ebola outbreak in the Republic of Guinea, and in 2017 it assisted Madagascar in dealing with its outbreak of plague. Last year, department specialists participated in eliminating a major outbreak of intestinal infection in the Republic of the Congo.

"On the territory of the African continent, Russia has created two joint scientific centers for the prevention and research of infectious diseases: in the Republic of Guinea and the Republic of Burundi. The centers are fighting outbreaks of dangerous infections, organizing missions to monitor existing microorganisms and search for unknown ones and developing new tests. African specialists are also being trained," the head of Russia's sanitary watchdog noted.

Russia also donated 7 mobile laboratories to African countries and trained 1,500 African specialists in epidemiology, infection diagnostics, and biological safety. "The main task of our cooperation is to allow African countries to independently prevent and respond to epidemics," Popova stated.