Navalny felt fine during Thursday’s court session — court spokesperson

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny, who died in prison on Friday, felt quite well and did not complain about health problems the day before when he took part in a Vladimir Region Court session via a video link, the court’s press service told TASS.

"Yesterday, he (Navalny - TASS) took part in a court session, he felt well and did not complain about health problems. He spoke actively, arguing in support for his position," a press service employee said.

The Vladimir Region Court held a session on Navalny’s petition of appeal on February 13 and 15. Earlier, the Kovrov City Court turned down his suit about a breach of confidentiality during his meetings with his attorneys in special premises.

The Federal Penitentiary Service’s Directorate for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region said earlier that Navalny had died in penal colony No.3 on February 16. According to the penitentiary authority, Navalny felt sick after a walk and fainted. Medics arrived immediately but their resuscitation efforts failed.