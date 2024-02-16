Federal Penitentiary Service sends commission to investigate Navalny’s death

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia has sent a commission to the penal colony in Yamal to investigate the circumstances of Alexey Navalny’s death, the Service’s press office announced.

"In regards to the untimely demise of convict Alexey Navalny in the IK-3 penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, a commission was sent to the territorial body and the facility, which includes heads and employees of regime and medical divisions of the Penitentiary Service’s central apparatus," the statement reads.

Previously, the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Alexey Navalny felt sick shortly after the walk and almost immediately lost consciousness. Despite all efforts of medical staff and an ambulance brigade, who immediately arrived to the scene, the resuscitation measures yielded no results.

Navalny, twice convicted to suspended sentences, was put on a wanted list for numerous violations of the penalty regime under the Yves Rocher case. On February 2, 2021, a court ruled to replace his suspended sentence to an actual imprisonment. In March 2022, he was also found guilty of insulting the court and fraud during fundraising for his electoral campaign; in August, 2023, he was found guilty of establishment of an extremist group.