Federal Penitentiary Service reports Navalny’s death in prison

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Blogger Alexey Navalny has died in prison, the directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported.

"On February 16, 2024, at the penal colony No. 3, convict A. A. Navalny did not feel well after a walk, almost instantly fainting. The facility’s medical staff arrived immediately, an ambulance was called," the agency said in a statement.

"All necessary resuscitation procedures have been carried out without any positive results. The ambulance crew pronounced the convict dead. The cause of death is being established," the statement said.

Navalny, who received two suspended sentences over the Yves Rocher case, was declared wanted for numerous violations of the terms of his suspended sentence. On February 2, 2021, Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court converted Alexey Navalny’s suspended sentence to incarceration. In March 2022, he was also found guilty of contempt of court and fraud committed during campaign fundraising and in August 2023 - of establishing an extremist community.