China records first human infection with avian influenza A(H10N5) virus — WHO

GENEVA, February 13. /TASS/. China has informed the World Health Organization (WHO) of one confirmed case of human infection with avian influenza A(H10N5) virus in Anhui Province which is the first case of human infection with this type of virus reported worldwide, the WHO office in Geneva reported.

According to the agency, on January 27, China’s National Health Commission notified the WHO "of one confirmed case of human coinfection with avian influenza A(H10N5) virus and seasonal influenza A(H3N2) virus." "This is the first case of human infection with avian influenza A(H10N5) virus reported globally," the agency said. The case occurred in a female farmer over 60 years of age from Xuancheng Prefecture in Anhui Province. She had onset of symptoms on November 30, 2023 and passed away on December 16, 2023. It is known that the patient came into contact with live poultry and poultry samples also tested positive for H10N5.

"No new suspected human cases have been detected through the investigation and testing done by authorities," the WHO noted, adding that "currently available epidemiologic information suggests that avian influenza A(H10Nx) viruses have not acquired the capacity for sustained transmission among humans. Thus, the likelihood of human-to-human spread is considered low."

However, the agency recommended to "avoid high-risk environments, such as live animal markets or farms, and avoid contact with live poultry or surfaces that might be contaminated by birds or poultry droppings." The WHO reiterated "the importance of global surveillance to detect virological, epidemiological, and clinical changes associated with circulating influenza viruses that may affect human (or animal) health." That said, the agency "does not recommend any specific measures for travelers. WHO does not recommend any travel and/or trade restrictions toward China based on the currently available information."

Avian influenza or bird flu is an acute infectious viral disease affecting respiratory and digestive systems normally transmitted by wild birds. The majority of its strains are not dangerous to humans.