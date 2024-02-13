Russia’s FSB thwarts attempted sabotage at gas distribution facility in Leningrad Region

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled an attempt to sabotage a gas distribution station in the Leningrad Region and detained a foreign national in possession of five improvised explosive devices (IED), the FSB’s press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"An act of sabotage, which had been planned by the Ukrainian intelligence services at a fuel and energy facility in the Leningrad Region, has been foiled," the FSB reported.

"As a result of processing incoming data concerning reports of a suspicious person in the vicinity of the gas distribution station, as well as of the [FSB officers’] timely and coordinated efforts, the suspect was identified and apprehended," the press office continued.

"The detained suspect turned out to be a Ukrainian citizen," according to the FSB. "The detained suspect had in his possession five fully-loaded improvised explosive devices, which he presumably was intending to plant at one of the [gas] pipeline junction points. The explosives were defused."

The FSB investigative bodies of Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on charges of an attempted act of sabotage and illegal possession of explosive devices.