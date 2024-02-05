MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia’s financial watchdog has added US political journalist writing for The Washington Examiner, Tom Rogan, editor-in-chief of The Washington Examiner Hugo Gurdon, and former spokesperson for Ukraine’s territorial defense forces, US journalist Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, to the list of extremists and terrorists.

In the fall of 2023, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed outrage over death threats against Russian journalists and state and public figures expressed by Ashton-Cirillo. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that statements by Ashton-Cirillo, other Ukrainian neo-Nazis and their sponsors served as "irrefutable evidence for the entire world community of the terrorist essence of the bloody regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky."

In 2018, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Rogan, a US citizen who in his article called for blowing up the Crimean Bridge.