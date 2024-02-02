Russian citizen freed from Hamas captivity asks Putin to rescue other hostages in Gaza

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian national Yelena Trufanova is grateful to the Russian authorities for the measures taken to free her from Hamas captivity and asks for help to free the remaining hostages in Gaza.

On November 30, Hamas announced the release of two hostages with Russian citizenship, Yelena Trufanova and her mother Irina Tatti, "in response to the efforts of Russian President" Vladimir Putin. "I came here to Moscow to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Russian government and to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin personally for our release. I know that it is thanks to the efforts of the Russian government that we have been released," she told a TASS news conference on the rescue of the Gaza hostages.

"Unfortunately, my only son, Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov, is still in the hands of Hamas. I urge the Russian government and Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin personally to continue to make every effort to free him, just as efforts were made to free us," Trufanova added. "I ask to continue the work that has been started," she said.