Starting family is life goal for most Russians, survey reveals

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The majority of Russians view starting a family as a life goal, according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM). The results of the survey are published on the center's website.

"For the majority of respondents, creating a new family unit is not just the most important thing in life, but also a life goal (87%). Judging by the answers, this understanding comes with age: the older the respondent, the more often he shares this point of view ("one of the most important goals for a person is to create a family"). Among young people 18-34 years old [this is so] in 70-77% of cases, and among those above 60 - 94%," the report says.

Family also occupies a central place in the value system of respondents (67%). In their view, a traditional family is an enduring institution, a person always needs it, and it is easier to survive in it (85%). Preserving family traditions in general and traditional family values in particular (including two-parent homes, large families) is supported by the majority of respondents (76% and 82%, respectively).

According to the survey, half of the respondents (50%) consider the ideal family to be a large one (with three or more children). The majority (78%) of respondents believe that raising children and how they grow up depends more on the family than on society, school and environment. Russians place responsibility for raising the younger generation equally on both parents (93%), and not just on the mother (5%) or father (2%).

The survey was conducted on January 23 and involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 years and older.