Russia’s FSB detains Siberian man for attempted arson attack on defense facility

BARNAUL, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a resident of the Altai Region in Siberia for plotting to commit arson at a Russian defense facility, the regional department of the FSB told TASS.

"A Russian citizen born in 1979 who attempted to carry out a terror attack in Barnaul has been detained. As established [by the investigation], in November 2023, the man initiated communication on the Internet with a member of a paramilitary terrorist organization that is outlawed in Russia," the FSB said. During that communication, the suspect conveyed his readiness to conduct terror attacks against government facilities, as well as to target high-profile officials in the region, the FSB specified.

According to the probe, the detainee had made Molotov cocktails to set a facility belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry on fire, the FSB added. A criminal case has been launched, and charges have been brought against the detained individual, who pled guilty.