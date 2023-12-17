{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Spain finds almost 2 bln euro missing due to absence of Russian tourists

"Our tourists have almost wholly abandonded Spain, going to Turkey, Egypt, Thailand," Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko said

MADRID, December 17. /TASS/. Spain found almost 2 bln euro missing in 2022 due to the absence of Russian tourists amid sanctions against Moscow, Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS.

"Our tourists have almost wholly abandonded Spain, going to Turkey, Egypt, Thailand," he said and mentioned "closed direct flights, the tightening of visa policy, restrictions in the banking sector" as constraining factors for the flow of tourists from Russia. "Meanwhile our tourists traditionally contributed much to the development of the economies of a number of European countries, Spain among them," the diplomat stressed.

"In particular, more than 1.3 mln Russian tourists visited the country in the pre-pandemic 2019, in the record 2013 their number reached almost 1.6 mln, whereas in 2022 only around 268,000 [tourists from Russia visited Spain - TASS]," he said. "This year the situation has hardly improved as 155,000 Russians visited Spain in the first six months of the year," Klimenko added.

According to figures provided by the Spanish side, Russian tourists used to spend 200 euro per person a day on average during their trips to the country, which means that "in 2022 Spain’s tourism sector found more than 1.8 bln euro worth of potential revenues from Russian tourists missing," he noted.

Tags
Spain
Tourist flow from China to Russia’s Far East to soar ten-fold in 2023 — Russian official
"Following the pandemic direct flights to Chinese cities were resumed from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Ulan-Ude and Yakutsk," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said
Read more
Lavrov confirms Western proposals for Ukraine talks
"We are always ready to discuss these issues seriously," the top Russian diplomat underlined
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Senior Russian envoy discusses free grain supplies to neediest countries with UN officials
Also, Sergey Vershinin discussed in detail Russian food exports that have been blocked amid what he said were the West’s unlawful unilateral sanctions with the two UN officials
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 65 casualties in Kherson direction
The enemy also lost seven cars
Read more
Slovak parliament deputy speaker praises Putin's objectivity
Lubos Blaha said that the Russian president told the truth when he called the Prime Ministers of Slovakia and Hungary Robert Fico and Viktor Orban politicians defending the interests of their countries
Read more
Russian team defeats US boxers in IBA Champions’ Night in Moscow
Five 4-rounds contests were held in total
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 100 casualties in Krasny Liman area in past day
The enemy lost five armored combat vehicles, four cars and a D-20 howitzer
Read more
Over 70% of Palestinians support Hamas’ armed resistance against Israel — poll
The poll was conducted in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, involving more than 1,200 Palestinians from various social strata
Read more
Kuwait’s emir dies at 86, state TV reports
The broadcaster broke into programming with Quranic verses before an official announcement was made
Read more
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 12 times in past day
"Twelve incursions by two pairs of F-15 fighter jets, two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and two MQ-1C multipurpose drones belonging to the ‘coalition’ were recorded in the al-Tanf area over the past 24 hours," Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit said
Read more
Ukrainian forces under siege in Krynki area — governor
Vladimir Saldo noted that "the intensity of shelling of civilian infrastructure on the left bank is not weakening"
Read more
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Read more
Any potential peace deal to reflect Ukraine’s capitulation — Russia’s UN mission
"However, you have nothing to worry about, as Ze’s Ukraine has blown its chances for such a favorable outcome, and therefore any possible deal will now reflect its capitulation," Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Kinzhal missile wipes out Patriot air defense system in Kiev — Russian Defense Ministry
On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit a US-made Patriot system in Kiev with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile
Read more
Ukraine to introduce general military training for men, women starting from 18 years old
According to Maryana Bezuglaya, such training should include not only the basics of weapons handling, tactics, medicine, but also learning how to work with drones
Read more
Head of Russia’s borderline Kursk Region reports surrender of six Ukrainian border guards
Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel
Read more
Russia said to be using Krypton missiles on its Su-30SM fighters in Ukraine
The Black Sea Fleet is using X-31 guided missiles known in the West as Krypton on its Su-30SM jets, the sources said
Read more
Almost all Russian armored vehicles get Lesochek electronic warfare system — Putin
The Lesochek electronic warfare system suppresses radio control channels of mines and improvised explosive devices
Read more
Erdogan sees Netanyahu balancing on brink of collapse
The Turkish leader described the ruling coalition in Israel as unhealthy
Read more
Group of voters supports Putin’s self-nomination in 2024 presidential election
Earlier, the group of voters to support Putin’s self-nomination as a candidate for re-election has been officially formed
Read more
CMA CGM suspends container shipments in Red Sea
"The CMA CGM Group is deeply concerned about the recent attacks on commercial vessels unfolding in the Red Sea Region. The situation is further deteriorating and concern of safety is increasing," the statement said
Read more
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Russian forces carry out 40 group strikes on Ukrainian military facilities over week
Russia’s Battlegroup West has improved its positions in the Kupyansk area and repelled 27 attacks by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Some 3.2 mln tons of cargoes carried over new bridges between Russia, China y-t-d
The development of logistics infrastructure in the Far East is prior for the Russian government, Yury Trutnev said
Read more
Putin’s direct line reflects success of Russian military in special operation — Sky News
Despite huge western military and financial support, Ukraine's spring offensive has failed to live up to expectations, military analyst Sean Bell said
Read more
Crown prince formally proclaimed Kuwait’s emir
Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah succeeded Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, who died on December 16
Read more
Spain becomes EU’s largest purchaser of Russian LNG in 2022-2023
"Despite regular calls by the Spanish authorities for reducing Russian gas purchases, our country remains one of top three suppliers of gas to Spain with an 18.1% share in total volume in January-November 2023," Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko said
Read more
Tourist flow from China to Russia’s Far East to soar ten-fold in 2023 — Russian official
"Following the pandemic direct flights to Chinese cities were resumed from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Ulan-Ude and Yakutsk," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 290 casualties in Donetsk direction in past day
Also, a Ukrainian tank, two IFVs and four cars were destroyed
Read more
Russian forces down 49 Ukrainian drones in special op in Ukraine
The Russian army also shot down 10 HIMARS, Urgan and Olkha rockets
Read more
US aware of Ukraine’s inability to win conflict with Russia, Kremlin spokesman says
CNN reported earlier, citing Western intelligence estimates, that without support from the US and other NATO countries, Ukraine might be defeated by Russia by the summer of 2024
Read more
Sharp rise in Ukrainian soldiers surrendering, Putin reports
Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry reported that as many as 82 Ukrainian soldiers had been taken prisoner or voluntarily surrendered during the past week, including 25 in the past day only
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 90 losses in south Donetsk direction in past day
Ukraine also lost three armored combat vehicles and four cars
Read more
Russia uninterested in US’ nuclear arms control games — senior Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasizeded that the Russian side would not be ready to discuss the topic of nuclear weapons control outside the general context of bilateral relations
Read more
Turkey keeps taking steps to resume grain deal - defense ministry
Ankara "abides by the Montreux Convention on straits, which balances the Black Sea, in a responsible and unbiased way," Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler added
Read more
Pentagon mulling strikes on Houthi military targets — portal
US officials are weighing a strike on the Houthis against their fears of potentially fueling a broader war against Iran
Read more
Trade turnover between Russia, Spain down 54% in 2023 — envoy
"Trade turnover between Russia and Spain fell victim to the West’s short-sighted sanctions policy", he said
Read more
US to keep trying to diminish capabilities of Russian strategic nuclear forces — commander
The commander of the armed forces, Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev, said this to the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper
Read more
Chinese official pledges joint efforts with Russia to improve energy supply resilience
According to Ding Xuexiang, China and Russia should work toward "more fruitful results in energy cooperation"
Read more
Press review: US not done propping up faltering Kiev and OFAC attack on Russia’s partners
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 13th
Read more
Ukrainian military call Dnieper counteroffensive suicide mission — NYT
The military also denied statements by Ukraine’s officials saying that the army has gained a foothold on the left bank and established several strongholds
Read more
Putin’s election campaign HQ to start operating by December 23 — source
"The work of the election campaign HQ will be officially started next week, closer to Saturday," he said
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat, UN official discuss Gaza
The Foreign Ministry stated that the two diplomats indicated "the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire to ensure unimpeded and safe humanitarian access to those in need and to protect civilians"
Read more
Over 19,000 people killed in Gaza, West Bank during Israel’s operation
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 70% of the victims caused by the Israeli attacks are women and teenagers
Read more
US citizenship of fighter Jeff Monson terminated
He received a Russian passport in 2018
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup South repel six Ukrainian attacks
Vadim Astafyev, a representative of the Russian combat group Yug, said that "damage was caused to manpower and equipment in the area of the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, Vasyukova, Razdolovka, Veseloye and Maryinka"
Read more
Houthis claim massive drone attack on Eilat
Yemen’s Air Force carried out an operation, delivering a strike with a large number of drones
Read more
More Ukrainians ready to cede territory to Russia to start negotiations, poll shows
According to it, about 19% of the respondents said that Ukraine needed to make territorial concessions to Russia
Read more
Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers fly over Baltic Sea neutral waters — Russian Defense Ministry
Su-30SM fighter jets shadowed the bombers, whose flight lasted about five hours
Read more
Trumps calls Biden threat to democracy in US
He mentioned a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the events in the US showing "the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy"
Read more
New EU sanctions against Russia to cause more harm to EU — Russian diplomat
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that "this dictatorial behavior of Brussels reveals in all its magnitude that the member states are denied their democratic right to a dissenting opinion and the protection of their own interests"
Read more
Austria still blocking EU’s 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions — online newspaper
According to the EUobserver portal, Vienna, in exchange for supporting sanctions, continues to demand that Kiev exclude the Raiffeisen banking group from the Ukrainian list of "sponsors of war"
Read more
Hungary may impose veto on Ukraine’s EU accession talks, says Hungarian top diplomat
Hungary will do this if it is determined that the negotiations are detrimental to Hungarian interests, Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
More than 40 incoming Ukrainian attacks recorded in borderline Belgorod Region in past day
The Ukrainian military also dropped eight explosive devices from drones, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted
Read more
If Moldova doesn’t want to take part in integration, then ‘so be it’ – Putin
The head of state thus commented on Chisinau’s position on integration processes in the post-Soviet space
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
Italian PM Meloni talks Hungary’s premier Orban out of veto on Ukraine’s EU accession
According to the daily Libero Quotidiano, the Italian and Hungarian politicians arranged a bilateral meeting on the issue before the start of the EU summit
Read more
Possible ‘New Year’ truce in Gaza Strip not in view — Israeli ambassador
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that "there will be no questions if Hamas decides to lay down its arms"
Read more
Finland’s defense agreement with US to pose threat to Russia — Kremlin spokesman
Earlier, the Finnish government announced plans to sign a defense cooperation agreement with the US on December 18
Read more
EU losing political, economic, weight under pressure of US missteps — Russian MFA
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, the EU continues to direct its resources to serve the interests of the United States
Read more
Test flight marks resumption of operations at Krasnodar airport after 2022 closure
A working group on ensuring the safety of regular flights of civil aircraft to Krasnodar airport has planned the test flight without passengers, the agency noted
Read more
EU leaders `missed the mark’ by failing to approve aid package for Ukraine — FT
According to the Financial Times, the EU’s failure to coordinate more financial support for Kiev came at a sensitive moment in the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Russia is about to complete work on silo-based Sarmat ICBM — senior military official
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 23 that top-notch Sarmat systems with new heavy ICBMs would go on combat duty in Russia already this year
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian manpower, equipment in 125 areas
The army used operational/tactical and army aircraft, drones, missiles and artillery
Read more
Ukrainian army in difficult situation in five frontline areas, ex-defense official says
It is reported that intense fighting is underway in all the five directions
Read more
Six more Ukrainian UAVs downed over Crimea — Defense Ministry
Kiev tried to attack objects on the territory of the peninsula, the ministry said
Read more
Another missile regiment goes on combat duty in Russia — Strategic Missile Forces chief
Sergey Karakaev clarified that the adoption of the Yars and Avangard missile launchers increased the combat capabilities of the Kozelsky and Yasnensky missile formations
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in Zaporozhye Region
Russian air defense forces thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a massive drone attack on facilities in Crimea
Read more
Sputnik Media ex-editor’s detention in Estonia a sign of cynicism — Russian MFA
"Such excesses of the Estonian ‘secret police’ are yet another manifestation of cynicism of Tallinn that, under the guise of protecting national security, is attempting to settle scores with unwanted independent activists," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
EU countries now largely stripped of their national sovereignty — Putin
According to the Russian leader, these states make many decisions to their own detriment
Read more
Highest Russia-Belarus Union State body may approve new integration plan in 2024 — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat explained that the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus have been charged with the task of providing effective diplomatic support for the work of deepening the integration of the Union
Read more
Russia’s second meteorological satellite Arktika-M launched from Baikonur put into orbit
The Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the Arktika-M No. 2 satellite blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 12:18 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
Russia-Spain cooperation almost completely derailed — ambassador
The relationship between Russia and Spain is currently seeing a major crisis, Yury Klimenko said
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter gets capability to strike two targets at a time
The new combat helicopter will start arriving for the Russian troops already this year, according to the Air Force commander
Read more
Spain finds almost 2 bln euro missing due to absence of Russian tourists
"Our tourists have almost wholly abandonded Spain, going to Turkey, Egypt, Thailand," Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko said
Read more
Russia, US notify each other on every ICBM launch — strategic missile forces commander
Previously, Sergey Karakayev said that Russia and the US notify each other about all planned launches at least 24 hours in advance in accordance with the 1988 agreement and under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
Read more
Penicillin reconnaissance systems helps Russian troops confirm destruction of targets
"This system is designed to detect the enemy with the help of acoustics, to spot the enemy’s actions, such as salvoes from cannons, howitzers, HIMARS and so on," a commander of a Penicillin crew said
Read more
Press review: Putin stresses Russia’s sovereignty, success in Q&A and Kiev on long EU road
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 15th
Read more
Putin was right to compare EU leaders with collaborationists — French politician
During his question-and-answer session and press conference on Thursday, the Russian president said that "many European politicians outwardly behave like General Charles de Gaulle, who fought for the interests of France by force of arms"
Read more
Russian, Syrian senior diplomats note importance of peace in Middle East
"The issues of activities of the UN forces on observance of disengagement in the Golan Heights were also discussed," the statement reads
Read more
Astana, Moscow agree upon Kazakh oil supplies to Germany
The sides agreed upon the technical opportunity of transporting up to 1.2 mln metric tons per year
Read more
Ukraine sustains roughly 50 casualties in Zaporozhye direction in past day
Ukraine lost three armored combat vehicles and a car there, the ministry added
Read more
Over 60 migrants die in shipwreck off Libya
According to AFP, most passengers of the drowned boat were citizens of Nigeria, Gambia and other African countries
Read more
Russia launches Soyuz-2.1b rocket with its second meteorological satellite
The spacecraft should be orbited within the next 4.5 hours or so
Read more
Americans most likely behind Nord Stream blasts — Putin
The Russian President also underlined that Germany is not opening the functional Nord Stream 2 pipe for pumping gas
Read more
EU launches procedure to approve 12th package of anti-Russia sanctions
"The written procedure has been initiated, it will not take long, sanctions will come into force shortly, early next week at latest," the diplomat said
Read more
Russia's bold warning on Kiev's NATO airfield use leaves Western officials speechless
Konstantin Gavrilov emphasized the need to differentiate between aircraft handover to Kiev and the use of NATO air bases for the flights of Ukrainian warplanes, which "is fraught with severe consequences"
Read more
Over 20 countries want to join BRICS — diplomat
Many countries from all over the world signal their interest in rapprochement with BRICS all the way up to full-scale membership, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russia, Republika Srpska see eye to eye on Bosnia and Herzegovina — Putin
"We are well aware of the situation in Republika Srpska, in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and both our and your political leaderships’ assessments of this situation are absolutely the same," the president said
Read more
Russian Missile Forces’s stationary group has more nuclear warheads than mobile one
This was announced by the commander of the troops, Colonel-General Sergei Karakaev
Read more
Folder with classified information on Russia went missing in White House — CNN report
Read more
Hamas militants surrender to Israeli troops in great numbers — Hersh
According to an American journalist, among those who surrendered was a senior aide to the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinjar, who was one of the masterminds of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7
Read more
Putin calls conflict with Ukraine similar to civil war between brothers
The Russian leader emphasized that Ukraine's constitution "did not provide for any third round"
Read more
Kremlin questions EU’s plans to bring Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia into organization
"Regrettably, every time this desire to display such political will occurs, it mostly aims to spite Russia further and set these countries against Russia," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
West’s hope to defeat Russia is pipe dream — Russian intelligence chief
Sergey Naryshkin added that the US and British intelligence services are also concentrating their efforts on finding mercenaries who would agree to take part in hostilities on the side of the Kiev regime
Read more
Russian army defeats assault group of Azov battalion — defense ministry
The enemy’s losses reached up to 100 troops
Read more
US, NATO countries intensify military activity in Arctic — Admiral Yevmenov
The practice of regular single and group cruises by ships and supply vessels of the US Navy and NATO countries has been introduced
Read more
Israeli army storms Palestinian town of Tubas in West Bank
Earlier, the IDF press service reported the completion of a 60-hour raid in the city of Jenin
Read more
First S-500 missile complex to be put on combat alert in central Russia
Open military sources say the S-500 will be capable of tracking down and incapacitating simultaneously up to ten ballistic targets traveling at 7 kilometers per second
Read more
Russian forces develop capabilities to reduce efficiency of US missile defense — commander
Sergey Karakaev also said that it is planned to continue developing existing scientific and technical experience in the field of masking and reducing the visibility of missiles and warheads, changing the trajectory and ballistic capabilities of ICBMs and their combat equipment
Read more