Released Russian citizen’s teenage daughter arrives in Israel

TEL AVIV, November 30. /TASS/. Thirteen-year-old Gali Tarashansky, daughter of a Russian citizen, has arrived in Israel in sixth group of hostages released from the Gaza Strip, the officie of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that it was negotiating her release through contacts with Hamas.

The Israeli presidential office also recalled that two Russian women - Irina Tatti, 73, and Yelena Trufanova, 50, had been released earlier on Wednesday outside Israel’s prisoner swap deal with Hamas.

The Russian foreign ministry said earlier that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) had confirmed the transfer of Tatti and her daughter Trufanova. Prior to that, Hamas said that these women had been released "in response to the efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The Russian foreign ministry said on November 29 that Tarashansky was included in the list of Hamas’ hostages to be exchanged with Israel for Palestinian prisoners. It said that Russian diplomats had agreed on her release with Hamas representatives and expressed the hope that the agreement would be fulfilled.

On November 26, radical Palestinian movement Hamas released Russian citizen Ron Krivoy, who had not been included in the exchange list with Israel, handing him over to representatives of the Red Cross. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed that the release of the Russian citizen took place thanks to the efforts of Russian diplomats who were in direct contact with Hamas.