Moscow Hacking Week to take place in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow Hacking Week organized by Russia’s IS company Positive Technologies will take place in Moscow from November 18 to 26. Workshops, lectures on relevant IS issues, as well as a cyber fight Standoff 12, are in store for visitors, a source in the company’s press service told TASS.

Moscow Hacking Week will be held in Cyberhouse, an information security hub in Russia's capital.

Standoff 101, an event containing lectures, webinars and workshops for budding specialists on, will take place on November 18 and 19.