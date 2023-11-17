Putin announces plans to increase funding for culture in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, November 17. /TASS/. Russia is already investing heavily in cultural development and plans to do so even more so in the future, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We pay the most attention to culture at the state level. Significant money is spent on its development, which we do not intend to reduce. On the contrary, we will seek additional reserves, support creative people and organizations, programs for the preservation of monuments and the development of historical cities, and launch unique projects based on digital solutions," the president said.

He also mentioned that Russia will chair two international organizations next year, the BRICS and the CIS. "A significant cultural program is being planned. We also intend to expand cultural and humanitarian cooperation with SCO member states, ASEAN, and prominent African and Latin American regional associations," he added.