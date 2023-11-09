Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized

HAVANA, November 9. /TASS/. Co-founder of Apple Inc. Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico after delivering a speech at the World Business Forum, the Pais newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to the TMZ portal, Wozniak complained to his wife about "feeling strange." Later, she noticed that the 73-year-old was exhibiting unspecified alarming symptoms and insisted on hospitalization.

According to the portal, the entrepreneur is now in an ER department, where he is undergoing the required medical tests.