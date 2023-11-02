Banning Russian ballet in Ukraine 'pure stupidity' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Ukraine's attempts to "cancel" Russian culture, particularly ballet, show the Kiev regime's poor judgment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a continuation of their psychosis. Actually, the Kiev regime continues to put it on full display," Peskov said when asked to comment on reports of a ban on performances of Russian ballet in Ukraine.

"Ignoring culture, especially a culture that is inextricably linked to Ukraine’s, is absurd; it is pure stupidity," he added.