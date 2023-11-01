Rescue workers save cat from locked car in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Emergency workers in Moscow have opened a car and rescued a cat that had been inside for several days without food and water.

The owner left the car in a parking lot near the Bolshoi Theater in downtown Moscow.

According to a TASS correspondent, the cat will be accompanied by police and animal rights activists to a veterinary clinic. The car in which the animal was found, had been locked. "Earlier the owner of the car was placed in a special medical institution for abnormal behavior," emergency services told TASS.

Reports indicate the animal was locked in the car without food or water for several days.