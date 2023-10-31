Russian security agents detain suspect in assassination attempt on Oleg Tsarev

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service said it has detained an accomplice in the attempted assassination of former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleg Tsaryov.

The security service, known as the FSB, said its investigation, corroborated by witness accounts and video surveillance footage, pointed to a 46-year-old Russian national living in the Black Sea city of Yalta. The man acted on orders from the Security Service of Ukraine as he followed Tsaryov and set up a cache of weapons, which were later used in the assassination attempt, the agency said.

"The latter was detained and confessed about his cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the offenses he committed. Found in the search at his place of residence were a ready-to-be-used improvised explosive device, components for making IEDs, means of clandestine communication with his Ukrainian handlers, photos of O. A. Tsarev and schematics of the approaches to the places of his residence and work," the FSB said.

According to the agency, work continues to track down the perpetrator of the assassination attempt and to identify any other persons assisting Ukrainian special services. The agency said its investigation produced "incontrovertible evidence that Ukrainian security services were complicit in the organization of this crime and used methods that are comparable to the activities of international terrorist groups."

An unidentified assailant fired two shots at Tsarev in Yalta overnight into October 27.