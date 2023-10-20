Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin dropped by 0.4% and amounted at 77.9%, according to the results of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted on October 9-15 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 77.9% of respondents answered positively (-0.4% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 0.3% and amounted to 74.6%," the pollsters noted.

"Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 50.9% (-1.1%) and 48.8% (-0.9%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 59.7% of respondents (-1.5% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 29% of respondents (-2.9%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 27.1% (-0.3%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 18.2% (+1.5%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.3% (no changes over the week).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 40.8% (+1.6%), with the CPRF supported by 9.9% (-0.7%). The LDPR got 9.2% (-0.6%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 4.9% (+0.1%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.4% (+0.2% over the week).