Yerevan ready to ensure security of Azerbaijan’s cargoes on its territory — Pashinyan

STRASBOURG, October 17. /TASS/. Armenia is ready to ensure the security of Azerbaijani nationals as well as any Azerbaijani cargoes that come through its territory should regional transport links be opened while maintaining the jurisdiction of the countries that they cross, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

"We are ready to ensure the security of Azerbaijani nationals and Azerbaijan’s cargoes on our territory in the event of the opening of regional communications based on the sovereignty of countries they cross," he said at the European Parliament.

If an agreement is reached on the opening of regional transport links, Armenia is ready "to reconstruct the Meghri railway that will connect not only Azerbaijan and Armenia through Armenia’s south, but also southern regions of Armenia with northwestern areas, southwestern regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the Armenian PM said. Moreover, potentially "Armenia [will be connected - TASS] with Turkey, Azerbaijan with Turkey, Georgia with Azerbaijan, Armenia with Iran, east-west from the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, and north-south from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea," he added.

"In Armenia we call this project 'Armenian crossing.' But I believe that the time is right to regionalize this project, rebrand it and call it the 'Crossing of the world,' as this name holds just as much weight for us. Along these same lines, we are ready to open highways as well. The Republic of Armenia is ready to ensure the security of cargoes, transport vehicles, people, pipelines, and power lines on its territory," Pashinyan stressed.