EU Delegation bringing back European Film Festival in Russia — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The EU Delegation in Russia is bringing back the European Film Festival which was held in Russia for more than 15 years but was suspended in 2022, EU Ambassador to Moscow Roland Galharague told reporters.

"This film festival for European movies has been running for 15 years. Last year we had to suspend it for obvious reasons, but this year we are resuming it," he said.

Galharague added that the event will be held online from November 1 to 15. "The opening of the festival will take place on October 25 with a screening of the Spanish film 'Ramona,'" he pointed out.

According to the ambassador, the festival will showcase 21 films, two of which were produced jointly by Russian and European film studios.