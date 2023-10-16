Fresh water resources fall 20% over last decade — Russia branch of UN environmental agency

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Fresh water resources dropped by 20% over the past decade, Vladimir Moshkalo, head of the Russian Office of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said at a press conference at TASS.

"Potable water resources per capita contracted by 20% over the past ten years," Moshkalo said. The decline has been driven by a range of factors, he noted. "The fundamental [factors] are rapid population growth, urbanization, economic development and climate change and its consequences," the UN official said.

Accessibility and quality of fresh water quickly degrade due to inefficient use and management of water resources, Moshkalo stressed. Overproduction of underground water and environmental pollution also take their toll, he added.