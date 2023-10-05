About 23,000 Ukrainian children in limbo in Europe 'do not interest anyone' — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. More than 23,000 children taken from Ukraine ended up in European countries without supervision, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told a press conference.

"A number of European human rights organizations have stated that more than 23,000 Ukrainian children who were taken there were recorded to be unsupervised on the territory of Europe this year," the ambassador-at-large said at a press conference dedicated to the violation of children's rights in Ukraine.

The diplomat added that research organizations, which officially work on the territory of the European Union, state that a number of people over the age of 16 are not subject to any records. "A significant part of children are sent to families in these states, these families after some time, a month and a half, once they are done playing [guardian], ask to take the child back," the diplomat pointed out.

Miroshnik stressed that the information on these children is not analyzed anywhere afterwards, they "simply do not interest anyone". According to him, the West intends to look only in Russia's direction when it comes to certain crimes. "Why children? Because under this pretext it is possible to accuse Russia of genocide. This is a tall tale, they are trying to attribute a whole set of fakes that would allow to accuse the Russian leadership of illegal actions and violation of international law," the ambassador said.