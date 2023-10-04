Routine test of emergency warning system takes place in Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. A planned test of the public emergency warning system has been held in Russia's regions, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"A routine test of the warning system took place in Russia's regions. The signal was also broadcast on radio and TV," the report said.

A large-scale test was conducted using sirens and loudspeakers, as well as taking over the airwaves of all Russian TV and radio channels. The Russian Emergencies Ministry emphasized that the notification system is designed to quickly notify the population about the threat or occurrence of natural and man-made emergencies. The test is meant to check the operability of notification means, as well as to assess the readiness of duty personnel authorized to launch public notification systems.

From September 1, local authorities are obliged to conduct such tests twice a year.

