FSB arrests man for plotting terrorist attack on instructions from Ukraine

BARNAUL, October 4. /TASS/. The department of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Chelyabinsk Region apprehended a local man who had been plotting to blow up a municipal administration building in the Altai Region on instructions from a pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization.

"A Russian citizen, born in 1988, who had arrived in the region to carry out a terrorist attack on instructions from an outlawed pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization, was detained. <…> He arrived in the Altai Region where he should have blown up the Rubtsovsk municipal administration building with the use of a homemade explosive device," the FSB said. A criminal case has been launched.

A native of the Chelyabinsk Region, the detainee joined a terrorist organization while staying abroad after which he arrived in the region on instructions from his handler. Among other things, precursors for a homemade explosive device and an artisan manufactured explosive device equivalent to some 1.5 kg of TNT were found during a search of his temporary place of residence.

The man was indicted for illegally storing explosives and attempting to conduct a terrorist attack. He is in custody now. The criminal probe is ongoing.