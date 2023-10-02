Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky added to Russia's list of extremists and terrorists

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Service for Financial Monitoring added Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoisky to the list of extremists and terrorists, according to information on the agency's website.

The register also includes former Aidar battalion commander Sergey Melnichuk, former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, Ukrainian politician and Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko, founder of the Azov terrorist group (banned in Russia) Andrey Biletsky and radical Ukrainian politician Oleg Lyashko.