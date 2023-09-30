About 50,000 construction workers engaged in reconstruction of new Russian regions

LUGANSK, September 30. /TASS/. About 50,000 construction workers are engaged in reconstruction efforts in Russia’s new regions, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said.

"Literally the entire nation is here to help. Reconstruction efforts involve 33 companies, eight federal contractors, 82 patron regions and about 50,000 construction workers. I would like to thank everyone for your involvement, dedicated work and the tangible results that have been achieved in improving the lives of people in the new regions," he wrote on Telegram.

The deputy prime minister also congratulated Russians on the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia. "It was a historic moment both for the people who live in the new regions and had made a decision to determine their future and the entire multi-ethnic people of Russia," he stressed.

When speaking about integration processes, Khusnullin pointed out that the main goal was to raise living standards in the new regions to the average Russian level. "To achieve this goal, we have developed a program for the social and economic development of the new regions based on the president’s order. It includes about 300 priority activities," the deputy prime minister added.

September 30 is celebrated as the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia. On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.