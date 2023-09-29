Russians support Donbass' choice, Russia's independence — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian people have wholeheartedly supported the choice of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on joining Russia, realizing that by doing so, not only do they protect their compatriots in the new regions, but also all of Russia, President Vladimir Putin said.

"Nothing and no one can break the will of millions of people, or their belief in truth and historical justice. The free and unequivocal choice of our brothers and sisters was wholeheartedly supported by the Russian people. We understood and deeply felt the most important thing: by defending our compatriots in Donbass and Novorossiya, we are defending Russia itself. Together, we are fighting for the Motherland, for our sovereignty, spiritual values, unity, and victory," the Russian leader said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions with Russia.