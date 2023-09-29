Over three-fourths of Russians surveyed place trust in Putin in new VCIOM poll

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian population in President Vladimir Putin stood at 77.3% in the most recent poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), representing a slight 0.4 percentage point decline over the past week, VCIOM said in releasing the findings of the poll, which surveyed 1,600 adult residents of Russia.

"As many as 77.3% of the survey participants responded affirmatively when asked if they trusted Putin (a 0.4 percentage point drop), while approval of the president's job performance shrunk by 0.6 percentage points to 73.7%," VCIOM said about the survey findings.

By comparison, the Russian government’s job approval rating stood at 48.5% of respondents (a 0.1 percentage point rise), while another 51.1% expressed approval of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (up by 0.8 percentage points). A total of 60% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a 0.4 percentage point rise).

Survey respondents also expressed their attitudes toward the heads of party factions in the State Duma, or lower house of Russia’s parliament. Thus, 31.4% trust Gennady Zyuganov, longtime head of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) (a 2.8 percentage point decline); 26.3% trust Sergey Mironov, leader of the A Just Russia - For Truth party (a 3.3 percentage point drop); 16.2% trust Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) (a 1.5 percentage point fall); and 7.5% trust Alexey Nechayev, chairman of the New People party (a 1.6 percentage point decline).

As for political parties, the level of popular support stood at 39.2% for the ruling United Russia party (a 0.8 percentage point rise), 10.6% for the KPRF (up by 0.3 percentage points), 9% for the LDPR (a one percentage point drop), 9.4% for A Just Russia - For Truth (a 0.3 percentage point fall), and 5.1% for New People (a 0.5 percentage point rise).