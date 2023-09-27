Arab League model to help students understand Russian-Arab relations — ambassador

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Arab League model will allow political science students to gain a broader understanding of Russia's relations with the countries of the Arab region, Syrian Ambassador to Moscow Bashar Jaafari told TASS at the opening of the Arab League model at Moscow State University (MSU).

"Through this model, political science students can gain a broader understanding of Arab-Russian relations," the diplomat said.

The ambassador also called the Arab League model "a very good and creative initiative to educate students."

In addition, the head of the Syrian diplomatic mission said ambassadors participating in the event with students would be a valuable experience.

In turn, Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Chawki Bou Nassar expressed hope in his speech at the opening of the Arab League model that this event "will become an annual tradition, as it is useful for students and enriches mutual knowledge between the Arab world and the Russian Federation."