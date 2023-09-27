Over 60 children killed in LPR by Ukrainian fire since 2014 — ombudsman

LUGANSK, September 27. /TASS/. A total of 65 children were killed and 186 were injured in Ukrainian shellings of LPR, says LPR Commissioner for Children’s Rights Inna Shvenk.

"Between 2014 and today, a total of 251 children suffered: 186 children suffered injuries, while 65 children died, regretfully," Shvenk said, according to LPR Human Rights Commissioner Viktoria Serdyukova’s Telegram channel.

Previously, the DPR mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes reported that, since 2014, a total of 228 children were killed and about 800 were injured in the republic.