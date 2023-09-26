Majority of Russians think foreign agents are traitors to Motherland — poll

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. More than half (61%) of the participants in a poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) consider foreign agents to be traitors to the Motherland, according to the results of the poll posted on the center's website.

"When asked who foreign agents are, six out of ten Russians (61%) said they are 'traitors who spread lies about our country for money from unfriendly countries'." The opposing point of view saying that foreign agents are fighters for the rights of citizens and freedom of speech in Russia, whom the authorities are trying to punish in order to intimidate others, was chosen by only 16%," the report says. Only 6% of respondents have an exceptionally positive attitude to foreign agents, while 33% are negative. Every fifth (22%) treats them neutrally, one third (34%) - said it depends on the situation.

The survey also showed that if a media of interest to respondents is declared a foreign agent, more than a third (40%) will reconsider their attitude to it, 24% will stop using it altogether, and 14% will use it less often. If a favorite artist is given such a status, 34% of respondents will stop watching or listening to his work, another 13% will do it less often.

The poll was conducted on September 9 with 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older participating.