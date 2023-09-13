US envoy visits Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia for espionage — Department of State

WASHINGTON, September 13. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Trace visited US national Paul Whelan, sentenced in Russia for espionage, US Department of State Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the visit took place within the framework of consular access. During the visit Tracy reiterated that US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken intend to fight for his return, the spokesman said.

Miller noted that Blinken talked with Whelan directly last month, also assuring him that the US works on his return.

Whelan, who has citizenship of the UK, the US, Canada and Ireland, was detained in the middle of an espionage action in the Metropol Hotel in Moscow on December 28, 2018. The Federal Security Service (FSB) investigative directorate initiated a criminal case over charges of espionage. The Moscow city court found Whelan guilty and sentenced him to 16 years in a penal colony.