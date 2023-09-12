TASS Director General proposes creating mechanisms to counter information threats

BISHKEK, September 12. /TASS/. Leading state media from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries should create strategies for countering information threats, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov proposed during a meeting between CIS state information agency heads and Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, which took place in Bishkek.

"It will be possible to create common mechanisms against false information and information threats," he said, noting that TASS itself has the resources to help deal with these challenges.

"It is very important for the leading mass media of the Commonwealth countries, namely state news agencies, to receive and promptly share objective information about the life of our states and nearest neighbors. CIS Information Council meetings are devoted to developing cooperation in this area," he stated.

According to the head of TASS, the participants plan to discuss cooperation issues, exchange experience, and highlight humanitarian activities during the CIS Information Council meeting in Bishkek. He noted that this year is declared the Year of Russian as the Language of Interethnic Communication, and next year will be the Year of Volunteer Movement. In 2025, it will be the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Year of Peace and Unity in the Fight against Nazism, and 2026 will be the Year of Health Protection. "I am sure such topics will be a priority in our information work," he emphasized.

"At the meeting, we plan to discuss and subsequently pay due attention to such projects within the Commonwealth as cultural, youth and sports capitals of the CIS. Next year they will include Samarkand, Tashkent and Gyumri, respectively. We consider the topics related to the development of tourism in each of our countries and in the Commonwealth as a whole to be an important area of media work. The introduction, especially of the younger generation, to the history, culture, unique natural monuments in our countries, communication with people is not only an opportunity to have an interesting and educational time and rest, to be spiritually enriched, but also to develop historical ties of friendship between our peoples," Kondrashov noted.

The CIS Information Council was established in November 1995. It includes the heads of the state news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan. The Information Council aims to ensure interaction and cooperation between CIS member states in the information space, create favorable conditions for the unobstructed spread of information and the efficient exchange of professional experience, as well as to strengthen media partnerships.