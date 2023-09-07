Putin to vote online in Moscow’s mayoral election — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will vote online in Moscow’s mayoral election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, the head of state will also vote in these elections," Peskov said. "His schedule is quite busy. As far as I know, he means to vote online in the Moscow mayoral election."

Asked whether the government is concerned that regional voter activity could be low in the upcoming elections, Peskov said that "turnout has been fairly high in all recent years."

"Electoral technologies are developing, elections are becoming more convenient, better organized as systemic work is being done year after year. In addition, of course, the activity of the voters is high," he went on to say.

According to spokesman, regional elections are extremely important every year "because people elect those who will be taking care of their day-to-day issues in their neighborhood, in their city, in their region." He said that this "affects the daily life of each and every one."

"Therefore, it is difficult to overestimate the importance of such elections," Peskov stated.