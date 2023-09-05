Moscow’s online vote system ready for polls — activist

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The remote electronic vote system of Moscow is fully ready for the upcoming election in the Russian capital and to any contingency that may take place, the head of community headquarters on observing elections in Moscow in 2022 said on Tuesday.

"The remote electronic vote will take place between 8:00 a.m. Moscow time September 8 and 7:59 p.m. Moscow time on September 10, including at night," said Vadim Kovalyov, the head of the Public Headquarters for Election Observation in Moscow.

"The Headquarters is ready. Moscow is ready for the polls," he said. "We have had a test run to check the system’s work. <…> The system coped with its tasks."

In turn, the head of the Moscow government’s IT technologies department, Artyom Kostyrko, assured that "all data in the system is duly protected."

"Naturally, we are prepared for possible threats and attacks," he said.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10. The election in Moscow will continue for three days: September 8, 9 and 10. The Russian capital’s residents will vote for the city’s mayor. Besides, residents of 13 municipalities in the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky Administrative Districts will elect members of a local legislature.