Rumors about additional mobilization in Russia 'nonsense' — senior Russian MP

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The head of the State Duma’s defense committee, Andrey Kartapolov, has dismissed the rumored "order of the Russian Defense Ministry" on additional mobilization that has begun to be spread on the Internet as fake news.

"This is complete nonsense, a forgery, a sheet of paper cooked up by our adversaries to put on social media. There is no need to react to it or to pay attention to it," Kartapolov told TASS.

The Ura.ru media resource reported earlier that Ukrainian Telegram channels had started spreading what they described as Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu’s order to begin a new wave of mobilization starting on September 11.

Kartapolov stressed that there was absolutely no proof to support such allegations.

He pointed out that there was no need for a new mobilization in Russia today.

"There is no need [for additional mobilization], today there is active recruitment of those eager to sign contracts. All tasks are being carried out within the framework of this recruitment campaign," Kartapolov emphasized.

The presidential decree on partial mobilization remains in force and no other legal acts will be required, should more recruits have to be called up for military service, he stated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization on September 21 of last year. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to the president on October 28 that the partial mobilization had been completed. Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in January that within the framework of partial mobilization the necessary number of soldiers had been recruited. In August, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, cited Defense Ministry statistics indicating that more than 231,000 men had been enlisted for military service under contract starting from January 1.