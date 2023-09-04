Court sentences Kursk man to 20 years in prison for treason, preparing acts of sabotage

KURSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Kursk Regional Court has sentenced a resident of Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Region, to 20 years in prison, after finding him guilty of the illegal sale of drugs, high treason, and the preparation of acts of sabotage by an organized group, the judicial press service told TASS.

"The Kursk Regional Court handed down its verdict in the criminal case of high treason, preparation of sabotage, and crimes pertaining to illegal drug trafficking. The accused was sentenced to punishment in the form of 20 years’ imprisonment with the first three years to be served in a detention facility, and the balance of the sentence to be served in a maximum-security penal colony, with restrictions on freedom of movement for a period of one year and six months, with the establishment of specific restrictions," the statement said.

The case was heard by the court as a collegial body in closed session. The preliminary investigation was conducted by the Kursk Region branch of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). The court found Sergey Korshakov, 44, a resident of Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Region, guilty of committing four crimes under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code, including Articles 30 and 228.1 ("Preparation for the Illegal Sale of Drugs on a Particularly Large Scale"), Article 275 ("High Treason"), and Articles 30 and 281 ("Preparation for Committing Acts of Sabotage by an Organized Group").

The court also found Sergey Polyansky, 36, also a Zheleznogorsk resident and previously convicted of a particularly serious crime pertaining to illegal drug trafficking, guilty under Part 3, Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegal Acquisition and Storage Without the Objective of Selling Drugs in Particularly Large Quantities"). He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with the first three years to be served in a detention facility, and the balance of the sentence to be served in a special-regime penal colony.