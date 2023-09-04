{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Court sentences Kursk man to 20 years in prison for treason, preparing acts of sabotage

The case was heard by the court as a collegial body in closed session

KURSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Kursk Regional Court has sentenced a resident of Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Region, to 20 years in prison, after finding him guilty of the illegal sale of drugs, high treason, and the preparation of acts of sabotage by an organized group, the judicial press service told TASS.

"The Kursk Regional Court handed down its verdict in the criminal case of high treason, preparation of sabotage, and crimes pertaining to illegal drug trafficking. The accused was sentenced to punishment in the form of 20 years’ imprisonment with the first three years to be served in a detention facility, and the balance of the sentence to be served in a maximum-security penal colony, with restrictions on freedom of movement for a period of one year and six months, with the establishment of specific restrictions," the statement said.

The case was heard by the court as a collegial body in closed session. The preliminary investigation was conducted by the Kursk Region branch of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). The court found Sergey Korshakov, 44, a resident of Zheleznogorsk, Kursk Region, guilty of committing four crimes under several articles of the Russian Criminal Code, including Articles 30 and 228.1 ("Preparation for the Illegal Sale of Drugs on a Particularly Large Scale"), Article 275 ("High Treason"), and Articles 30 and 281 ("Preparation for Committing Acts of Sabotage by an Organized Group").

The court also found Sergey Polyansky, 36, also a Zheleznogorsk resident and previously convicted of a particularly serious crime pertaining to illegal drug trafficking, guilty under Part 3, Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Illegal Acquisition and Storage Without the Objective of Selling Drugs in Particularly Large Quantities"). He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with the first three years to be served in a detention facility, and the balance of the sentence to be served in a special-regime penal colony.

Moscow court fines Twitch for refusal to localize data
The company is subjected to an administrative fine amounting to 13 mln rubles
Nigerien rebels send reinforcements to French military base in Niamey
According to the TV channel, reinforcements are being dispatched to the base in Niamey, where the French military is deployed, with orders to monitor them
Ukrainians shell DPR 75 times in past day, killing one
According to the mission, Ukrainian troops used multiple rocket launchers and 155mm artillery as well as cluster munitions in their attacks
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Russia is in early stage of developing hydrogen train - Transmashholding CEO
Earlier, Russian Railways reported that the company expects to see the first hydrogen-powered shunting locomotive by 2026
Erdogan heads to Sochi for talks with Putin — source
The negotiations with the Russian leader are expected to begin at 1:00 p.m. Moscow time
North Korea simulates tactical nuclear strike in response to US-South Korean drills
According to the agency, two long-range strategic cruise missiles "with warheads imitating nuclear ones" were launched
Battlegroup Dnepr hits UAV control center, storage site for Ukrainian forces’ weapons
The head of the battlegroup’s press center Roman Kodryan also said that an American-made M777 howitzer was destroyed near the settlement of Ingulets
Some 50,000 Russian servicemen to get Ratnik-2 ‘soldier of future’ gear
The second-generation Ratnik gear kits will be procured for servicemen of the Land Force, Airborne Troops and the marines of the Russian Navy
Ukrainian defense minister submits letter of resignation to Verkhovna Rada
On Sunday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he had decided to remove Reznikov from office and proposed to replace him with Rustem Umerov who is currently in charge of the State Property Fund of Ukraine
Putin, Erdogan to discuss grain deal, Ukraine crisis in Sochi
Despite the fact that Putin and Erdogan regularly keep in touch, the coming talks in Sochi will be the two leaders’ first in-person meeting since Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Initiative
Russia’s Armed Forces hit command and Ukrainian observation posts in DPR
A communication center of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Avdeevka
Iran received Russian combat trainer aircraft - IRNA news agency
Airplanes will be used to train new pilots that will then operate new generation aircraft
Russian units foil Ukrainian attempts to advance near Verbovoye, Urozhaynoye — acting head
Denis Pushilin pointed out that all Russian positions on this part of the front were held
Ukrainian army loses 140 troops, 6 tanks in Zaporozhye area in 24 hours — Russian official
According to Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation near the Rabotino population center remains tense
Four ships pass via temporary corridor in Black Sea — Zelensky
The Hong Kong-flagged Joseph Schulte container vessel was the first to sail along Kiev’s temporary corridor from the port of Odessa on August 16
Ukraine in top 3 of world’s child porn suppliers, Prosecutor General says
According to the official, in 2020 and 2021, the police revealed about 300 facts of child porn dissemination
Syrian government forces repel militants’ attack in Aleppo governorate
Government troops sustained no losses, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Zelensky says decided to fire Defense Minister Reznikov
Ukrainian President suggested that he be succeeded by Rustem Umerov
National Guard discovers 32 tons of explosives, arrests 28 Ukrainian accomplices in LPR
More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines were found, the statement said
Hungary calls for security guarantees for Russia, not NATO membership for Ukraine
Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas also reaffirmed the position of the Hungarian government that peace negotiations may be effective only if the US will take part in it, together with Russian and Ukraine
About 280,000 individuals enlisted by contract from January 1 - Medvedev
Some of them were in the reserve and the other ones are volunteers
Japan draws into confrontation in Russia by providing military aid to Kiev - Medvedev
Russia "continues fighting the Nazism, that sadly and regrettably raised its head in Ukraine now", Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council said
Infrastructural facility damaged in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region - ministry
An air alert was announced early in the morning in Nikopol
Japan bans Russians from monitoring Fukushima NPP water discharge process
According to the scholar, it is important to know how the water discharged from the plant is diluted
Hainan forms 17 sub-funds with $1.87 billion in assets
Registration of seven sub-funds has already been completed
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk grain deal revival options and pope pushes peace plan
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 4th
Up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen killed in Zaporozhye direction - Russian Defense Ministry
Two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, two M-777 artillery systems, and a US-made M-119 gun were destroyed
Turkey counts on fulfillment of Russia's demands, resumption of grain deal — source
According to the source, Turkey is continuing negotiations to remove the obstacles, as the grain export situation concerns the whole world
Top Italian diplomat calls upcoming Putin-Erdogan meeting 'important'
In particular, Antonio Tajani mentioned the grain trade, the resumption of which he said could be "a small step towards peace"
US-led coalition’s planes deliver strikes on two targets in Syria’s Homs governorate
The coalition violated the November 8, 2017 memorandum on the de-escalation principles in southern Syria, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit said
Ukraine, France agree on training of Ukrainian pilots — Zelensky
"There is an important agreement on training of our pilots in France - our coalition of advanced fighter jets is getting stronger," he said
Two Ukrainian drones downed by Russian air defenses over Kursk Region and Black Sea
Hainan's Sanya and Hanoi launch new direct air route
The new route's first flight with 118 passengers on board landed at Phoenix International Airport on the night of August 21
Hainan completes Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Centre
All technical, auxiliary and maintenance facilities of the facility, which is owned by Shiny-Day Group, are ready for operation, the Nanguo Metropolis Daily reported
DPR head reports improvement in Russian positions near Maryinka, Avdeyevka
Denis Pushilin reported that in the Avdeyevka area, Russian forces managed to take over at least one Ukrainian stronghold
Russian schoolchildren won four gold medals at International Olympiad in Informatics
Minister Sergey Kravtsov congratulated the winners and their teachers on winning gold medals
Ukraine reported port infrastructure damage in Odessa Region
Ukrainian mass media reported explosions in Odessa and Reni ports earlier
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Russian jets destroy four US-made speedboats carrying Ukrainian landing force in Black Sea
The Russian defense agency said earlier that the Black Sea Fleet had established permanent control of the situation in the Black Sea using all types of reconnaissance
Ukrainian defense chief becomes scapegoat for failed counteroffensive — Kherson official
According to Vladimir Saldo, the civilian defense minister within the Kiev regime has no impact whatsoever on the course of military action
Ukrainian military intelligence chief acknowledges large-scale losses among Kiev’s troops
Kirill Budanov pointed out that it would be untruthful to say that it was easy to handle troop losses
Press review: Putin likely to visit China in October and military stages coup in Gabon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 31st
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Erdogan arrives in Sochi for talks with Putin — newspaper
The presidential plane landed at 12:15 p.m. Moscow time
Hainan airports' net income up 800% in January-June 2023
It reached to $82.1 million
Su-34 fighter aircraft crew delivers two airstrikes against Ukrainian manpower
The group artillery destroyed an M-777 artillery piece, an M-109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, and three mortar crews in the vicinity of Sverdlovka and Revuchee settlements
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman
Marjorie Taylor-Green added that she is the only member of the US Congress who is open about this
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Erdogan plans to discuss grain deal under new UN terms with Putin — source
Also, the heads of state may discuss Russian natural gas supplies
Russia’s strikes disrupt Ukrainian army’s strategic electronic interference system
Russian forces fought the tensest battles in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas this week, Russian Defense Ministry reported
Moldova’s $800 mln debt to Gazprom not confirmed by audit — President Sandu
According to her, Moldova’s authorities turned down Gazprom’s proposal to sign commitments to repay the debt "because this is enormous money" and the country cannot accept this
Kiev to hold four-day defense drills
The administration also reported a ban on filming and posting photos and videos of the drill
Russian economy to be transferred to new operating principles — Putin
"The effect will be a comprehensive one, a multiplying one in all senses," the Russian president added
Russian airborne troops wipe out advancing Ukrainian troops west of Artyomovsk
Remaining Ukrainian troops have been eliminated with light weapons
UN chief says no end in sight for Ukrainian conflict
"I think that we are not yet there, and it’s why it is so important to take measures to reduce the dramatic negative impacts <...> in relation to the world," Antonio Guterres noted
Poland begins to extradite to Ukraine men who left it after February 24, 2022
It is reported that after crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border, about 80 thousand Ukrainians might have not been listed
India calls for settling conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy — PM
A divided world will find it difficult to fight common challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said
Russian airborne units prevent advance of Ukrainian troops near Artyomovsk
Airborne units widely use both various optical reconnaissance devices and UAVs
Unveiling the Beauty of Haikou: Hainan’s administrative center opens photo exhibition
The exhibition includes 95 photos
Thousands of foreign volunteers willing to join Russia’s special op — politician
"These are not only people from former Soviet republics, but there are citizens of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries," the leader of the movement We Are Together With Russia claims
Replacing Ukrainian Defense Minister not to change anything for Russia — DPR head
"These are internal political intrigues and Reznikov has rather seriously discredited himself," Denis Pushilin said
Putin highlights rapid development of Russian drone industry, potential personnel shortage
The President noted that drones were used in many sectors, including defense, mail delivery and forest protection
Damascus, Moscow jointly resist Western pressure at OPCW — Syria’s top diplomat
Syrian Foreign Minister accuses the US and the West of being hostile to independent countries that stand in the way of their provocative plans
Sudanese army said to establish control of key military base in capital - TV
According to Al Arabiya, the Sudanese Armed Forces continue delivering air strikes against positions of the Rapid Support Forces in the capital
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
UN suggest talks on unfreezing Russian companies’ assets be started — newspaper
According to Sabah, the United Nations suggests that measures be taken to assess the damage done to the ammonia pipelines
US revealed true face by nuclear bombing of Japan in 1945 - Medvedev
The US just wanted to demonstrate its imperial ambitions and brutal force, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Over 30 buildings damaged in shelling of borderline Belgorod Region in 24 hours
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, on September 3 in the Belgorodsky District, Ukrainian troops fired four artillery shells at the village of Zhuravlyovka and two - at the village of Naumovka
Erdogan set to discuss Russian gas supplies to Europe via Turkey with Putin — source
It is stated that this issue is no less important, it is about establishing a natural gas hub on Turkish soil
Myanmar explosion kills five officials, injures 11 policemen
It is reported that police have confirmed the incident and the number of injured, but there is no information yet on the perpetrators
Past operations may shed light on how long West can pursue goals in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that "now, gradually, not very loudly, but more and more sober voices are heard in Western countries calling for compromise, agreements that will take into account the security and economic interests of all states without exception, to abandon diktat, as that has never made life better for anyone"
Erdogan to discuss talks with Putin with cabinet on September 5 — source
On Monday, the Turkish leader will travel to Sochi for talks with Putin
Top French diplomat calls for taking into account Russia’s security interests
Russia exists and will continue to exist, Catherine Colonna said
Russian Aerospace Force delivered drone strike against fuel storages
The fighter aviation shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft near Bekarovka settlement in the Zaporozhye Region
Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin grain exports to Africa with Qatari support — source
On August 31, talks were held in Moscow between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan who, among other things, discussed the grain deal
Russia concerned that US, UK, France abuse their powers at UNSC — MFA
For the first time, the document was not adopted unanimously as Russia and China abstained from voting on the proposal prepared by France, the informal overseer of the dossier, the ministry said
Russian forces destroy nearly company of Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area
In addition, Zybinsky said, a US-made M777 towed howitzer and two mortar crews were wiped out in counterbattery fire near the settlements of Sheikovka and Krakhmalnoye
Hainan hosts International Young Talents Forum
A series of presentations on the potential of the free trade port were held on the margins of the forum
Ukrainian drone control station destroyed - Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian Air Defence intercepted HIMARS projectiles, a JDAM air bomb, and shot down thirty four Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours
Fukushima water release in line with international norms, says Jordan’s top diplomat
"We believe that Japan has been discharging [the water] in accordance with international norms," the Japanese Foreign Ministry quoted Safadi
Russian FSB, Interior Ministry detain man running bomb factory for Ukrainian saboteurs
It is reported that "the detainee handed over several explosive devices to the direct executors [of sabotage], who then used them in committing terrorist acts against police officers and [representatives of] the regional administration"
Japan must abandon new militarization plans, recognize results of World War II — Medvedev
According to him, with the support of American curators, Japan is actively expanding its military infrastructure, buying foreign weapons, including offensive ones
Russia’s battlegroup disrupts Ukrainian attempt to deploy reserve force near Kupyansk
According to the spokesman, the battlegroup’s reactive troops delivered a strike on concentrations of manpower, weapons and military hardware of Ukraine’s 68th Separate Jager Brigade near the locality of Sheikovka with the use of the Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system
Russia to participate in building equality-based relations in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
The head of state also noted the importance of creating new logistics chains and ensuring food security in the Asia-Pacific region
German exports to Russia up 2.2% in July month-on-month
German exports to EU countries totaled 71.9 bln euro, while imports equaled 61.7 bln euro
Press review: Top Russian, Turkish diplomats talk grain deal 2.0 and Xi, Putin to skip G20
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 1st
Sanctions do not affect interaction between Moscow and Pyongyang — Russian Ambassador
According to the Alexander Matsegora, political relations between Russia and North Korea are currently on the rise
De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency - Russian Foreign Ministry
Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said
Ukrainian forces fire over 30 shells at settlements of Kherson Region's left bank
Civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure are specified
Dollar rises to 96.14 rubles on Moscow Exchange
The euro lost 8.25 kopecks, reaching 104,07 rubles
District election commission comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye Region
The commission members continued to work, the regional election commission Galina Katyushchenko said
US seeks authority to use over $1 bln in seized Russian assets to support Ukraine — CBS
"We are seeking the authority from Congress to allow us to use the proceeds for the benefit of the Ukrainian people," US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told the TV channel
Kalashnikov says it will soon more than double output of Vikhr missiles, Kitolov rounds
"In the near future, two large workshops will be put into operation," which will allow to boost the production of high-precision ammunition, the concern added
Civilian killed in Donetsk in shelling attack by Ukrainian troops
According to earlier reports, two civilians were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops
Cash currency inflow to Russian banks now exceeds demand for it — Bank of Russia
The Bank of Russia plans to extend restrictions on cash transactions in September, Elvira Nabiullina noted
Ukrainian weapons hangar destroyed by Russian forces in southern Donetsk area
Four tanks and three armored infantry carriers were destroyed, the East battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov said
Around 70% of hardware sent to Kiev by West wiped out — commander
According to Apty Alaudinov, such a result can be "exactly seen on the battlefield"
