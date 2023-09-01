Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 0.4% and stood at 77.6%, according to the results of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted on August 21-27 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 77.6% of respondents answered positively (+0.4% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's rose by 0.3% and amounted to 73.6%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 50.7% (+0.3%) and 48% (-0.9%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 60.2% of respondents (+0.7% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 31.3% of respondents (-0.1%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 31.6% (+4.2%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 16.4% (+1.1%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.6% (+1.3%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 37.7% (+0.6%), with the CPRF supported by 10.4% (+0.2%). The LDPR got 9.2% (-0.5%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 4.9% (no changes), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.5% (-0.2% over the week).