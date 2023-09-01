Police confiscate about 270 kilos of drugs from foreign national in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Policemen have confiscated about 270 kilos of drugs from a foreign national in the town of Naro-Fominsk near Moscow, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS.

"In Naro-Fominsk in the Moscow Region, police officers confiscated about 270 kilos of drugs from a foreign national," she said.

Earlier, the Mash Telegram channel reported that a vehicle driven by a man had been pulled over in Naro-Fominsk. The search of his car and residence revealed 270 kilos of heroin to the tune of approximately 2.7 bln rubles (about $28 mln). Criminal charges have been filed.