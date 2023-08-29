Moscow court upholds arrest of Igor Strelkov on charges of extremism

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has upheld the arrest of Igor Strelkov, former defense minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on charges of inciting extremism, according to a TASS reporter in the courtroom.

"The appeals of the defense shall be turned down," the court ruled.

According to data revealed in court, a criminal investigation against Strelkov had been started on July 18. During the court hearing, his defense asked for easing their client’s pre-trial restrictions. According to the appeals from defense lawyers, upon his detention the defendant "voluntarily provided access to his phone and laptop," has no intention to hide from investigators, provides consistent and truthful testimony and is ready to appear in court and the investigative agency at the first request. The accused himself said that he did not understand why he had been taken into custody.

"I was constantly a person of interest for security agencies. I am on the wanted list under the sentence of the Hague Tribunal. I do not consider myself guilty and do not see even a formal reason to hide from the investigation and the court," he said.

Igor Strelkov was detained in Moscow on July 21. Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court granted the petition of the investigator from the Moscow office of the Russian Federal Security Service to take the detainee into custody until September 18. The former DPR defense minister is charged with inciting extremist activity. If convicted, he faces up to 5 years in prison.