Sailor of Russia’s Baltic Fleet charged with treason

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Investigators of the Russian Federal Security Service have completed investigating a criminal case against a serviceman of the country’s Baltic Fleet, charging him with committing high treason, a representative of law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Yegor Sergeyevich Tyukin, a junior enlisted serviceman of the Baltic Fleet, has been charged with high treason. His criminal case has already been transferred to a military court for trial," the representative said.

The case against the sailor has been filed with the 2nd Western District Military Court, the court's press service told TASS.

"It will be heard in a closed trial," it said.

The military court is set to start hearings on the merits of the case on September 19.

The court did not give details about the sailor's criminal case. The circumstances of the case haven’t been made public as its files are classified as top secret.