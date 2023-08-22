Image of Russian tricolor projected onto country’s US embassy as Russia marks Flag Day

WASHINGTON, August 22. /TASS/. An image of the Russian tricolor has been projected onto the country’s embassy in Washington as Russia is celebrating National Flag Day, the embassy said in a statement.

"The Russian Embassy in the US celebrated National Flag Day with a children's drawing contest, which has already become a tradition. An image of the national symbol was projected on the building of the diplomatic mission," the statement said.

On August 22, 1991, the Supreme Soviet of the RSFSR adopted a decree "On the official recognition and use of the National Flag of the RSFSR," declaring the historical flag of Russia (consisting of white, azure and scarlet horizontal stripes) the official national flag of the Russian Federation. In 1993, the decree "On the State Flag of the Russian Federation" replaced the azure color of the flag with blue, and scarlet with red. Flag Day was established by presidential decree in 1994.