Nearly 1,200 journalists accredited for BRICS summit

JOHANNESBURG, August 22. /TASS/. Nearly 1,200 journalists from around the world have been accredited for the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, the summit’s organizers told TASS.

"As many as 1,188 journalists have been granted accreditation," they said.

A media center to accomodate around 400 journalists has been set up in the Sandton exhibition center.

The summit’s top-level program will begin on Tuesday with a Business Forum meeting.

The 15th BRICS summit is being held between August 22 and 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the summit via a video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person.