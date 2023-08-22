Decision to stop Zepatier drug supplies to Russia not affecting 2024 plans — regulator

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The US-based MSD pharmaceutical company notified the Russian Federal Service for Supervision in Healthcare about termination of Zepatier drug supplies to the country, the regulator’s press service told TASS.

"The letter was sent on July 7, 2023. The letter indicates that this decision will not affect [Zepatier] drug deliveries planned in 2024," the watchdog informed.

The Kommersant daily informed on Tuesday about the termination of Zepatier supplies to Russia by MSD. This pharmaceutical is one of anti-hepatitis C drugs enjoying the highest demand, the newspaper said.