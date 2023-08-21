Senior executive from Odessa Railway detained on charges of sabotage

GENICHESK, August 21. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service agents detained a senior executive from the Odessa Railway on charges of arranging a sabotage operation at the Kherson railway station that disrupted supplies of Russian forces, the agency’s office for the Kherson Region said in a statement.

"The Russian Federal Security Service’s office for the Kherson Region has detained a Ukrainian national, born in 1961, on suspicion of sabotaging transport infrastructure, aiming to undermine the defense capabilities of the Russian Federation," the statement said. "When the detainee was one of the senior managers of the Odessa Railway in February 2022, he planned and arranged for inflicting damage to railroad switches at the Kherson railway station, putting them out of order, which caused a temporary disruption of supplies for the Russian battlegroup engaged in the special military operation."

The statement said the agency, also known as the FSB, started an investigation against the detainee on charges of sabotage. The defendant, who is being kept in custody, faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.