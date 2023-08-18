Interior Ministry limits powers of Interpol NCB in Russia

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has limited the detective and investigative powers of Interpol in Russia, leaving the unit the right to work only with inquiries and identification, as follows from the list of internal affairs bodies authorized to carry out detective and investigative work, approved under the interior minister’s order.

The document was uploaded to the official Internet portal of legal information on Friday. According to the list, the units responsible for ensuring cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of other countries, including the International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol and the General Secretariat of Interpol, may conduct at the request of international law enforcement organizations and law enforcement agencies of other states only the following detective and search activities: interviewing, inquiries and identification.

Previously, the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Interpol participated in the international search for accused, convicted or missing persons, provided advisory and methodological assistance to the law enforcement and other state bodies of Russia regarding international cooperation in the field of combating crime through Interpol and Europol, and carried out within its range of competences measures to protect state secrets and confidential information, as well as performed a number of other functions.